Kenya: 'Brothers' Omanyala, Otieno Qualify for Tokyo Olympics in 100m

Kenya's sprints stars Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno saved the best for the last to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics Games in a thrilling 100 metres final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

Omanyala chalked up 10.2 seconds to beat Otieno at the finish line in 10.05 seconds in the much-anticipated race.

Otieno, who is the 100m national record holder, had run 10.29 in the semis while Omanyala had clocked 10.12. the Olympics qualifying mark for 100m is 10.05 sescs.

The final at national trials lived up to the billing as Omanyala exploded to set a new national record guiding Otieno in qualifying for the Games.

After three false starts, Omanyala kept his nerves cruising to 10.02 seconds as Otieno clocked 10.05 to finish second.

Omanyala had earlier qualified for the Olympics besides breaking the national record when he ran 10.01 at Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos in April.

However, Athletics Kenya said it couldn't recognise the time since the event wasn't sanctioned.

That saw Otieno better his national record of 10.14 to 10.09 in Zambia in May this year.

It's a dream come true for the two athletes making to the Olympics for the first time.

"My plan was to run sub 10 seconds but I think this will come later," said Omanyala. "The Olympics postponement came as a blessing since it gave me more time to work hard and qualify," added Omanyala, who celebrated by embracing Otieno after the race.

"It's such a good feeling to qualify for Olympics."

"It's a dream come true since I have been chasing this qualifying time since January... it has finally come and praise be to God," said Otieno adding that it has been a journey for him.

" I borrowed the shoes that I used today and I'm happy they worked for me. It's now some final touches ahead of the games," said Otieno.