South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to the Mabuza Family

17 June 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Mr Khaya Magaxa, has learnt with shock the passing of former Eskom Board chairperson, Mr Jabu Mabuza.

Mr Mabuza passed away as a result of Covid-19 complications and his passing was announced on Wednesday.

South Africa has lost one of its outstanding and hardworking businessmen, Mr Magaxa said. From humble beginnings, Mr Mabuza went on to serve as Eskom Acting CEO, Chairperson of the Board and group CEO of Tsogo Sun, and chair of the Telkom board.

The committee sends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Mabuza family and wishes them strength during this difficult time.

