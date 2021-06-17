South Africa: Cross-Examination Applications Serve As a Reminder of the Breadth and Depth of State Capture

analysis

Skeletons gathered in the gargantuan Cabinet closet at the Zondo Commission over 2½ years of often startling testimony were again glimpsed when applications - mostly by implicated individuals - for leave to cross-examine witnesses were heard on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

State Capture Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo revealed that investigations into what Daily Maverick writer Rebecca Davis called a "cauldron of corruption" at South Africa's law enforcement agencies, would not be concluded by the commission.

Zondo inferred the corruption at law enforcement agencies such as the police watchdog body Ipid, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority was too deep for the commission to plumb, given the scope of State Capture it needed to investigate.

When it came to the law enforcement agency workstream, Zondo said the commission was "not going to complete the investigations and so cannot make any adverse findings against anyone".

The commission's work would not be for nought, though. Zondo said that "whatever other form or process that will investigate further" would take what had already been placed before the commission and continue the process.

This indication of the direction of the commission's findings came during consideration of an application by former...