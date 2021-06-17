South Africa: Nzimande Welcomes Sentencing of Ramabulana's Murderer

17 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has welcomed the sentencing of Aubrey Manaka for the brutal rape and murder of Capricorn TVET College student, Precious Ramabulana.

Ramabulana, aged 19, was found dead in her room off campus in November 2019. Law enforcement reports said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

At the time of her unfortunate death, Ramabulana was studying for a N6 Business Management qualification and preparing for her final examinations.

The 29-year-old Manaka pleaded guilty and was sentenced by the Limpopo High Court to two life sentences for rape and murder, eight years for robbery with intent to rape and 15 years for robbery with grievous bodily harm.

"This was a barbaric and shameful act, which must be denounced. Our young women must feel safe in society. May Precious's soul rest in eternal peace, and may her loved ones and friends find strength and peace," said the Minister in a statement on Tuesday.

The Minister has since tasked the Department of Higher Education and Training's agency, Higher Health, with ensuring that issues of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) are addressed on all campuses in order to create safe spaces for all students.

