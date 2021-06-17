Egypt: Kerry Thanks Sisi for Egypt's Commitment to Environmental ‎issues

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry underlined the US support for Egypt's efforts to promote the use of renewable energy.

He noted that his country will encourage US companies to invest in Egypt in the fields of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

He extended thanks to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for Egypt's commitment towards environmental and climate change issues, Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

The meeting was attended by Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad and US Ambassador in Cairo Jonathan R. Cohen.

He reviewed the efforts exerted by the Biden administration in mobilizing international efforts vis-a-vis climate change files.

He praised Egypt's efforts to promote climate change issues as well as its key role at relevant conferences.

Kerry said he was keen to make Egypt his first stop in his regional tour, highlighting Egypt's efforts to establish the largest solar station in the world.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli hailed the strategic Egyptian-US ties, stressing that the US is a key partner to Egypt.

He welcomed growing investments of the US companies in Egypt, noting that he would work on removing all obstacles facing US investors.

He reviewed Egypt's efforts to address climate change, referring to plans for getting cars to operate by natural gas in lieu of diesel oil.

He also noted that Egypt has encouraged the use of electric cars in order to achieve sustainable development goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that Egypt is working on expanding the establishment of water desalination stations, highlighting its issuance of green bonds.