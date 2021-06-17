Egypt: IOM in Egypt Stands Against Child Labor

International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Egypt marked the World Day Against Child Labor by organizing a ceremony for more than 40 families of various emigrating communities in Cairo.

As many as 87 children attended the event which aims at raising awareness about the rights of children and means of preventing exploiting children.

In 2002, the first World Day Against Child Labor was launched by the International Labor Organization (ILO) to draw attention to the plight of children in the labor force. Since then, the day's observance every June 12th has been a call to action for those dedicated to ending exploitative child labor.