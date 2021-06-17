Egypt: IOM in Egypt Stands Against Child Labor

17 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Egypt marked the World Day Against Child Labor by organizing a ceremony for more than 40 families of various emigrating communities in Cairo.

As many as 87 children attended the event which aims at raising awareness about the rights of children and means of preventing exploiting children.

In 2002, the first World Day Against Child Labor was launched by the International Labor Organization (ILO) to draw attention to the plight of children in the labor force. Since then, the day's observance every June 12th has been a call to action for those dedicated to ending exploitative child labor.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X