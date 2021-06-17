Egypt: Irrigation - Nile Revenues Committee in Session to Follow Up Rain Rates

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti asserted the Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue is currently in session to follow up rates of rainfall over the headwater streams throughout the year.

The committee will consider mechanisms for setting amounts of water reaching the Aswan High Dam lake in order to help the ministry's affiliated bodies to dynamically manage the water system with highest efficiency, added Abdel Atti during a regular meeting of the committee on Thursday.

The Egyptian official directed the ministry's bodies to raise the level of readiness to deal with the coming peak period to ensure meeting water needs for all beneficiaries.

He also stressed the need to continue addressing all forms of encroachment on the Nile River and affiliated canals in coordination with various state agencies, and to take legal measures to preserve the waterways from encroachment and pollution.

Moreover, the minister underlined the necessity of regular and continuous supervision to confront any violations related to cultivation, and the immediate application of fines for wasting water.

The meeting aimed at probing Nile revenues and addressing the procedures to achieve optimal management of water resources during the period of maximum needs.