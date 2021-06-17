Egypt: Irrigation - Nile Revenues Committee in Session to Follow Up Rain Rates

17 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti asserted the Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue is currently in session to follow up rates of rainfall over the headwater streams throughout the year.

The committee will consider mechanisms for setting amounts of water reaching the Aswan High Dam lake in order to help the ministry's affiliated bodies to dynamically manage the water system with highest efficiency, added Abdel Atti during a regular meeting of the committee on Thursday.

The Egyptian official directed the ministry's bodies to raise the level of readiness to deal with the coming peak period to ensure meeting water needs for all beneficiaries.

He also stressed the need to continue addressing all forms of encroachment on the Nile River and affiliated canals in coordination with various state agencies, and to take legal measures to preserve the waterways from encroachment and pollution.

Moreover, the minister underlined the necessity of regular and continuous supervision to confront any violations related to cultivation, and the immediate application of fines for wasting water.

The meeting aimed at probing Nile revenues and addressing the procedures to achieve optimal management of water resources during the period of maximum needs.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X