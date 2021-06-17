South Africa: SA Records 13,246 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa recorded the highest daily spike since January after 13 246 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this means the percent testing positive has now increased to 21.7% nationally.

Meanwhile, Gauteng continues to drive the resurgence, with 7 859 cases logged in the last 24 hours.

The NICD said the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng are officially in a third wave, with the remaining five provinces seeing the sustained peak.

"These concerning figures represent the highest number of daily cases and positivity rate recorded since January 2021."

According to the public health institute, the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1 774 312 since the outbreak.

A reported 77 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, 940 more people were admitted to the hospital since the last reporting cycle, which pushes the tally to 8 727.

To date, there have been 286 867 hospital admissions since the outbreak.

The NICD has urged people to remain vigilant by following COVID-19 preventative measures, wearing a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, practising healthy hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres and limiting social interactions as much as possible.

The institution has called for those who are 60 years or older to register on Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to get the vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, 34 663 people have signed up on EVDS to get vaccinated, while 1 965 812 have been vaccinated to date.

"Younger generations are also encouraged to help pensioners register for their vaccine," the NICD said.

Globally, as of 16 June 2021, there have been 176 303 596 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 820 026 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. - SAnews.go.za