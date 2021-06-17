South Africa: The Generation of 1976 Has Failed the Youth of Today - It Must Give Up As Gatekeepers

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rebone Tau

South Africans need to stop celebrating the generation of 1976 - it has brought us nothing but pain. It is deployed in strategic government positions and is not showing empathy at all. It was able to confront a brutal system in 1976, but today it is not fighting the corruption delaying progress in our country.

This year marks 45 years since the Soweto Uprising, today known as June 16 or Youth Day. There is nothing to celebrate because the youth unemployment rate is above 70% and we don't have quality free education.

Those of the generation of 1976 who are in leadership positions in politics and government today have failed the youth of this country. There is nothing to celebrate about the generation of 1976 because some of them went into exile and came back to destroy our country. It is clear that they are not patriotic at all. The generation of 1976 has become our oppressor today. We have been facing load shedding since 2007 and we have areas that don't have water or electricity, so what did this generation fight for?

Today the country is facing many challenges and the generation of 1976 is in a position of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

