South Africa: Bo-Kaap's 'Walk of Resistance' Against Amazon's River Club Development

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

While some may be excited to see the development of Amazon's headquarters in Cape Town, on 16 June a group protested against the development, gentrification and colonial statues.

In front of the vibrantly painted houses of Bo-Kaap, a group of about 50 people gathered in song and dance to commemorate the June 16 public holiday as well as to start their "walk of resistance" against colonial statues and the R4.5-billion River Club development which will include Amazon's headquarters in Observatory.

The crowd, a mixture of young and old people of all races, carried various placards with statements like "F*ck Jeff Bezos" and "it's a floodplain, you idiots".

The River Club property, the site of Amazon's headquarters, will "result in infilling a floodplain, permanently erasing the original course of the Liesbeek River and constructing buildings up to 11 storeys high on an area recognised as significant to First Nations," wrote Steve Kretzmann.

"I'm feeling very sad because it's been [almost] 30 years in our democracy and we still need to demonstrate against housing and land. But we also need to remember that this area is where resistance started, we have a history of resistance [in Bo-Kaap],"...

