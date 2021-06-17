South Africa: Tavern Owners Raise a Glass to On-Site Alcohol Sales

analysis

South Africa has been moved to Alert Level 3 regulations because of the increase in confirmed Covid-19 infections. One of the new regulations limits the off-site sale of alcohol. The move to allow on-site sales has been welcomed by tavern owners, who say this will keep their livelihoods afloat.

The National Liquor Traders Council has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to not restrict on-site consumption of alcohol, said convenor Lucky Ntimane in reaction to the new Alert Level 3 coronavirus regulations.

On Tuesday evening, the president announced South Africa would be moving to Alert Level 3.

"The massive surge in new infections means that we must once again tighten restrictions on the movement of persons and gatherings... We need to enforce compliance more rigorously and we need to take firmer action against those who do not adhere to the regulations," said the president in his address to the nation.

The new restrictions include:

The sale of alcohol from retailers for off-site consumption will only be allowed between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be allowed as per licensing conditions, up to 9pm, when restaurants, bars and taverns are to close.

Establishments,...