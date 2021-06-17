South Africa: Tackling Unemployment At the Forefront As Politicians Commemorate Youth Day

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

While the ANC announced plans to combat youth unemployment on Youth Day, other political parties criticised the governing party for failing SA's young people.

Youth Day commemorations were quickly adjusted after Tuesday night's announcement that South Africa was shifting to Lockdown Level 3.

New regulations limit gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, while the curfew is now between 10pm and 4am.

Wednesday marked 45 years since the 1976 Soweto uprising. Official Youth Day proceedings were held in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal through a hybrid event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his keynote address via Zoom to a smaller gathering than initially planned. Among those present were Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Pietermaritzburg Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

This year's theme focused on youth unemployment. StatsSA's latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows unemployment rates for people aged 15 to 24 at 63.3% and those aged 25 to 34 at 41.3%.

But Ramaphosa said inroads are being made to tackle the scourge. He launched two initiatives as a follow-on from the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention announced during the State of the Nation Address in February 2020.

One is SAYouth.mobi, the National Pathway Management...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

