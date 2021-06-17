Uganda: Masaka Usmid Roads Construction Starts

Masaka City through Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) received Shs60 billion under the former's additional financing to be used for reconstruction of main roads in a poor state within the city.

Masaka City clerk John Behangane said: "This time we want to reconstruct the roads instead of just patching potholes."

He noted that City authorities spend at least Shs200million each financial year on patching potholes in the city.

"We appeal to the consultant and contractor to collaborate with stakeholders, locals and the entire Masaka city community such that we can see value for money," he said.

About 11 roads have been selected for reconstruction including Batch Avenue that connects Masaka city to Alex Ssebowa road.

Other that will be improved include the Circular rise and Barracks road.

The roads' construction processes will also include installation of 1, 000 solar powered street-lights as well as grass and tree planting which are all part of the contract.

The Shs33billion contract was awarded to Wu-Yi Company limited while Shs2billion will go to UB engineering consultants.

According to Mr Andy Zhao who represented the Wu-Yi Company limited project manager, Masaka residents will be prioritized in recruitment.

"We pledge our support towards constructing these roads in a standard way. However, we call upon stake holders like Umeme and National water to work with us- not to inconvenience services while we're working," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Masaka City Mayor Ms Florence Namayanja noted that they will closely supervise construction progress.

"The project should reflect value for money," she echoed.

Masaka Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Fred Bamwine asked the contractor to ensure citizens are protected from health hazards during construction works.

"The contractor should work out a plan of managing services and dust because in many cases this is not taken care of hence affects business and communities," he said.

The contractor is expected to hand over the project in August 2022.

Background

Masaka city recently received a Shs28 billion boost towards operationalization of the city.

Daily Monitor has learnt that it will be added to the Shs45billion budget that was passed by the City council for FY2020/2021.

Masaka Municipality previously was sitting on 46 square kilometers, but the new city now occupies over 100 square kilometers.