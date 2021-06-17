Namibia: Bank Windhoek Introduces Credit Scheme for Schumacher Bonsmara Auction

17 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Potential buyers taking part in the Schumacher Bonsmara Auction could apply for financing before the event, Bank Windhoek announced this week.

A hybrid occasion, the Schumacher Bonsmara Auction, will take place on Thursday, 29 July, 18:00, at the Agra/Bank Windhoek Ring in the Capital.

With Okozonduno Bonsmaras of Vetumbuavi Mungunda as a guest seller, the Bank Windhoek sponsored Schumacher Bonsmara Auction, will see 105 Bonsmaras comprising 25 bulls and 80 females go under the hammer. The Bonsmara breed of cattle is known for its adaptability, high-quality beef, and resistance to local diseases.

Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said the Bank is delighted to have developed the credit scheme.

"The conditions for potential purchasers include a 12-month financing term, and a ten percent deposit of the purchase amount. Livestock conditions and husbandry practices must to be adhered to for the duration of the finance," Moody said.

To qualify, Moody added that potential buyers should provide their latest signed audited financials, personal balance sheet, and cash flow forecasts.

For information regarding the credit scheme, potential buyers can contact Bank Windhoek's Credit Originator Manager Winston !Gonteb, via email [email protected], Tel: +264 299 1169, or Bank Windhoek's Small and Medium Enterprises Acquisitions Manager, Rowin Theron at [email protected], via Cell: +264 81 560 4779.

For information regarding the animals on offer, interested buyers can contact Marc Schumacher on Cell: +264 81 787 8000 or Nico Visser on Cell: +264 81 1241168.

