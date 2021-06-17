Namibia: Windhoek Natis Suspends Learner License Bookings, Temporarily

17 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Roads Authority (RA) this week announced that new bookings for learner license testing at the Windhoek Registering Authority (NaTIS Valley) have been suspended, with immediate effect, until 30 June 2021.

The temporary suspension has been effected to ensure compliance to the new COVID-19 regulations, to allow only 10 persons per seating for learner license testing and to decongest our office.

Clients who have already made bookings for the learner license test will be contacted via text message from the RAs 2000 SMS line for their date and time of the test.

"The RA would like to appeal to the applicants to kindly only arrive 15 to 10 minutes prior to their scheduled tests, as we would like to avoid congestion and ensure social distancing. Please wear your facemasks when visiting our offices at all times, adhere to the set precautionary measures and please give your full cooperation to our security guards and staff," RA said in a statement.

