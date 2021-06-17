East Africa: Tanzania to Host EAC Industrial and Trade Conference

Tanzania is expected to host the East African Community (EAC) Industrial and Trade Conference September, this year.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on its twitter platform, the five-day event will start on 30th August to 3rd of September, this year.

Minister Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, according to the information, revealed this at a discussion with leaders of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) and the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (EACCIA) held in Dodoma on 16th June, 2021.