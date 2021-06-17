Tanzania's Anti-Drugs Body Seizes 88.27kg of Heroin, Methamphetamine

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), has seized 88.27kg of heroin and Methamphetamine.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Thursday, authority's Commissioner General, Gerald Kusaya said that the drugs cargo was seized on midnight of June 2, this year at midnight at Kimara Korogwe located in the outskirt of Tanzania's commercial city.

Kusaya stated that the drugs were packed in a Toyota Prado that was abandoned alongside Morogoro Road.

The Commissioner added that his authority managed to seize the consignment after the TRA officers suspected the vehicle and tracked it.

After he realized he was being tracked, according to the DCEA czar, the driver abandoned the car and disappeared.

After a thorough inspection, the authority's officers uncovered three big bags containing 12 packets of heroin weighing 12.25 kilograms and 73 bags containing Methamphetamine of 76.02 kilograms car, he added.

Moreover, he said that the investigation is underway in order to establish the vehicle's bona fide owner and the entire network which deals with illicit drugs.