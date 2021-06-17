Gambia: Central Bank of Nigeria to Mint Currency for the Gambia

17 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Chris Agabi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has agreed in principle to mint The Gambian Dalasi.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, agreed to the currency minting proposal from the Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia, Mr. Buah Saidy, who led a delegation to visit him on Tuesday.

Mr. Emefiele said Nigeria has a lot of capacity in currency printing as she has been minting since the 1960s and "we are willing to assist in printing your currency. We can be extremely competitive in terms of cost," he said.

Earlier the Gambian Central Bank Governor said his country is running very low on currency and wants to learn how to manage their currency needs annually, leveraging Nigeria's wealth of knowledge and experience.

He said currently, they had placed an order for two years currency minting deal abroad but they are considering also minting from Nigeria if Nigeria is willing.

On its part, the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc said it is ready if both parties come to a deal. https://dailytrust.com/

Read the original article on The Point.

