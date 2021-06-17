Gambia: Mobse DPs Inaugurates Toilet Facilities At Tujereng Lbs

As part of efforts to maintain sanitation and hygiene in schools, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) recently inaugurated toilet facilities at Tujereng Lower Basic School sponsored by the Tujereng Sahel Foundation.

At the inauguration ceremony, Jerreh Sanyang, deputy permanent secretary at MOBSE reiterated the need for every school to have such facilities to be able to run effectively, saying the intervention of sponsors has come at a right time.

DPS Sanyang added that for an institution to function properly it needs to have enough facilities and to operate in a conducive environment.

"The Sahel Foundation is one year old, but we have seen what they have done during covid-19. They've provided food and other materials to the community. They also supported the Arabic school with a computer lab, which is all geared to promoting education in the area," he noted.

Karamo Bojang, Alkalo of Tujereng, thanked the foundation for such a wonderful initiative, and called on the school authorities to make best use of the new facilities.

Dardo Senghore, deputy headmistress of Tujereng Lower Basic School said this is a plus to the school, adding that toilet facilities were a big concern to them. "But now thanks to Sahel Foundation they have come to their aid."

Ebrima Sanyang, Public Relations Officer of Tujereng Sahel Foundation said the main objective of the foundation is to provide sanitation facilities to the school which is vital, saying without it, the school can even be closed.

The foundation, he added, is about two years old and that since its inception, they have embarked on a lot of other activities including Covid-19 support packages to needy communities within the region.

