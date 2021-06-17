Gambia: Darboe Says Voter Registration Is 'Overall Satisfactory'

The secretary general and party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has described the overall national voter registration as "satisfactory" after registering for a new voter's card at the Sabina Registration Center in Fajara on Wednesday.

He emphasised the significance of voter registration, while calling on the general public, especially the youth to turn out and register for what he described as a civic duty.

Speaking to the media after being issued a new voter's card, the veteran lawyer said he was overall happy with the process so far.

Asked if he was satisfied with the registration exercise, Darboe said: "Well yes, because my team went up country for a ten days tour, they came back and reported to me that they are very satisfied. And even yesterday they went to parts of the West Coast Region and they are very happy about the way and manner in which the process is conducted."

The SROs are cooperating, overall it is being satisfactory."

The UDP leader acknowledged that there are some hiccups but was quick to note that this is not unique to Gambia, adding that it occurs in almost every African country.

He, however, urged those responsible to address the shortcomings.

"I understand that there have been some hiccups here and there with the registration process. The computer so maybe this hiccup will be addressed and should be addressed."

"I also hear that there are problems at some registration centers but this goes with registrations for voters in every country in Africa. It's not something unique to The Gambia; it's not something that puts us in a bad light.

"Although things that could be avoided should be avoided. I think that is very important."

Darboe denied that his party agents intimidated registrants in some registration centers.

Meanwhile, the UDP secretary general expressed dismay with the allegations that his party targeted the Fulani tribe, and thus cited a song of a traditional griot, who described him as a son of a Fulani woman. He rubbished such claims forthwith.

He renewed the call for the maintenance of absolute peace. He called on the party supporters to maintain law and order, adding that the majority of the lawmakers are from the UDP, the more reason why the party militants should be seen as law abiding.

He, however, maintained that the UDP has always advocated for peace since its inception.

