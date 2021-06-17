Gambia: IEC - More Than 370,000 Gambians Have Registered

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has disclosed that 376,092 Gambians have so far registered for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

At least 214,626 females have registered, while 161,466 have registered as males.

"All qualified Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth rather than going to a registration centre other than where they live or were born," the Commission says in a press release.

The general registration of voters started on 29th May 2021 across the country and it is expected to end on 11th July 2021.

