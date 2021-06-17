Gambia: IEC - More Than 370,000 Gambians Have Registered

17 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has disclosed that 376,092 Gambians have so far registered for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

At least 214,626 females have registered, while 161,466 have registered as males.

"All qualified Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth rather than going to a registration centre other than where they live or were born," the Commission says in a press release.

The general registration of voters started on 29th May 2021 across the country and it is expected to end on 11th July 2021.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

