Gambia: Gpf Stun Brikama Utd to Keep Women's 1st Division League Title Aspirations

Gambia Police Forces on Sunday stunned Brikama United 3-1 in their week-six fixture played at the late Ousman Saho Football Field at Yundum to maintain their 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league division one league title ambitions.

The victory was The Gambia Police Forces' sixth straight win in the league campaign.

Catherine Jatta alias (Cathy) gave The Gambia Police Force lead in the 5th minute of the match before Fatoumatta Sowe alias Small scored a brace in the 19th and 49th minute of the match to snatch to secure the police outfit a resounding victory over Brikama based-club.

Brikama United reacted quickly and pull back one goal through Sirreh Koiteh in the 86th minute of the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Brikama based-club.

The Gambia Police Force are still leading the table with 18 points after winning their six opening league clashes.

Red scorpion and Immigration match was postponed due to reason best known to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Red Scorpions are sitting second-place on the table with 12 points.

Armed Forces match and Abuko United clash was postponed due to unmarked pitch at the QCity Football Field in Bijilo.

Abuko United is still occupying third-place on the league table with 10 points after five league matches, while Immigration is fourth-spot with 8 points in five league matches.

City Girls drew 1-1 with Kinteh's at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field on Friday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The draw earned City Girls sixth-place on the table with 3 points after six league matches.

Relegation threatened Kinteh's move to seventh-place after drawing with City Girls on Friday.

Brikama United remain rock-bottom with 1 point after six matches.

In the second tie, the Foni-based club Future Bi are leading the second division league table with 15 points after walloping Prisons 5-2.

Berewuleng are currently occupying second-place on the league table with 13 points, leveled on point with Raptim on superior goal difference, while Greater Tomorrow is fourth-place with 10 points after seven league matches.

Koita's are fifth-place on the league standings with 9 points, while Jeshwang United are sixth-place with 9 points.

Prisons are seventh-place on the league table with 7 points, while Lower Nuimi are eighth-spot with 6 points.

Harts FC are yet to bag a point after six league matches.

Elating and stirring clashes in 2nd Tier today

Ebrima Darboe nominated for 2021 Golden Boy award