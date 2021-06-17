Gambia: Agric Minister Gives Update On Cattle Drinking Points, Others

Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh yesterday responded to questions from lawmakers at the National Assembly specifically on the cattle drinking point for Sami Pochonki. She said this year there is no plan to provide livestock drinking facilities for that village.

However, she added that two other villages: Raneru and Demphaye within the Sami Constituency have already been provided with drinking points.

"Through the more ruminant project and the adopting agriculture for climate change project, it is worth noting that the medium and long term plans are to have livestock drinking points in every community with a population of more than two thousand heads of cattle," she said.

She added that livestock population in Pochonki from the latest records stands at one thousand nine hundred (1900) heads of cattle and about one thousand five hundred (1500) sheep.

When asked about the steps taken by her ministry to regain the occupied mix farming center in Kantora constituency, the Agriculture minister said the army and other security apparatus occupied the mix farming center for nearly five consecutive years, adding that mix farming center is a learning center for farmers to learn and adopt new techniques to boost production.

She added that the stores are tampered and transferred to dormitories. Regardless of that, she assured that her ministry will engage the minister of Interior in a dialogue to find lasting solutions regarding the mix farming center since it is very important for the extension delivery system.

The Agriculture minister was also asked if Niamina West was part of the Route Project. Her response was positive and added: "Niamina West is part of the 39 districts selected to benefit from the route project."

She further told deputies that the projecting was developing a sensitisation campaign to inform the target population on how to request for project assistance.

"This new project will be sustained as both the proper sustainability plans are set already and the proper assessments also is done," she disclosed.

