Mozambique: New Covid-19 Cases Exceed 100 for Second Time This Week

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported that, for the second time this week, the number of new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease exceeded 100.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the number of cases diagnosed on Wednesday was 113. Last Saturday, 106 new cases were identified, and this was the first time since 11 April that the number of new cases identified in a single 24 hour period had gone into three figures.

Since the start of the pandemic, 571,002 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,319 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 498 (37.8 per cent) were from Maputo city, 177 from Manica, 157 from Inhambane, 135 from Tete, 94 from Zambezia, 64 from Maputo province, 58 from Nampula, 46 from Sofala, 39 from Cabo Delgado, 36 from Niassa and 13 from Gaza.

1,206 of the tests gave negative results, while 113 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 71,764.

Of the new cases, 111 are Mozambican citizens, one is a foreigner (but, as usual, the Ministry did not reveal his or her nationality), and the nationality of one has yet to be confirmed. 59 were women or girls, and 54 were men or boys. Nine were children under the age of 15 and eight were over 65 years old. No age information was available for three cases.

A majority of the new cases - 66 (58.4 per cent) - were from the western province of Tete, which seems to be overtaking Maputo as the epicenter of the current outbreak. There were 30 cases from Maputo city, 10 from Cabo Delgado, three from Maputo province, two from Inhambane, and one each from Sofala and Gaza. There were no positive cases from the other four provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who prove to be infected by the disease) for Wednesday was 8.6 per cent. But that is the national average. The positivity rate for Tete, at 48.9 per cent, was over five times higher.

8.6 per cent was also the national positivity rate on Tuesday. It was 4.9 per cent on Monday, 8.2 per cent on Sunday, and 7.7 per cent on Saturday.

The Ministry release also reported that, in the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all of them in Maputo. But eight new cases were admitted to the Covid-19 wards (six in Maputo and two in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centre rose from 30 on Tuesday to 32 on Wednesday. 17 of these patients (53.1 per cent) were in Maputo, six in Tete, three in Nampula, three in Sofala, two in Matola, and one in Inhambane. No Covid-19 cases were hospitalised in the other five provinces.

The Ministry said that 62 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday (49 in Tete, eight in Nampula, three in Gaza and two in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 69,999, or 97.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

Two Covid-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday. They were both Mozambican men, one aged 42 and the other 58. Both died in Maputo,

There have been eight Covid-19 deaths so far in June. The death toll in the first 16 days of May was 12. So between the two periods there has been a reduction in Covid-19 mortality of a third. The national death toll from the disease now stands at 844.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 868 on Tuesday to 917 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was: Maputo city, 466 (50.8 per cent of the total); Tete, 208; Maputo province, 92; Inhambane, 58; Nampula, 19; Sofala, 17; Cabo Delgado, 17; Gaza. 16; Niassa, 12; Manica, 10; and Zambezia, two.