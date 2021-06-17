Mozambique: Terrorists Behead Four in Palma

17 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Islamist terrorists beheaded four people last Sunday, in the town of Palma, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Those murdered were two 15 year old boys, and two adults. According to the paper's sources, they were part of a group of 15 people who had set out from the resettlement town of Quitunda, about 15 kilometres from Palma, in search of food.

On the journey, they were ambushed by the jihadists, who fired into the air to disperse the group. The group broke up and fled in panic, but four of them fell into the hands of the terrorists.

"Carta de Mocambique" said people frequently leave Quitunda, armed with spears, machetes, bows and arrows and similar traditional weapons, and head for Palma, looking for food. This is a risky business, which can have tragic results.

Terrorist attacks in Palma town are continuing, according to the displaced people who are continuing to flee in small boats from Palma to the provincial capital, Pemba. They say that the terrorists have set up a base near what used to be a camp of the US oil and gas company Anadarko, on the road from Palma to the Quionga administrative post.

Hunger is stalking Palma district, and the main food available is cassava. All communications with the district remain cut, and so reports by people fleeing from the terrorists are the main source of information.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X