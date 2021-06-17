Kenya: Olympics Trials - Simiu, Kimeli Qualify for 5,000m Final At Kasarani

17 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich & Ayumba Ayodi

Daniel Simiu and Nicholas Kimeli set up an explosive 5,000m final when their won their respective semi-finals during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

Simiu took to the front at the initial stages if the 12.5-lap race to win in a fast time 13 minutes and 33.54 seconds.

Simiu beat Kenya's 5,000m representative at 2019 World Championships Jacob Krop and Samuel Chebolei in 13:35.82 and 13:36.67 as they all qualified for the final due Saturday.

"I wanted to run a fast race and I did that. The race was quite entertaining and I look forward to make the team," said Simiu.

Simiu said he was frustrated after missing the 2019 World Championships despite qualifying at the trials but I have managed to fulfil all the anti-doping requirements, " said Simiu.

Kimeli timed 13:54.45 beating Emmanuel Kiprop in 12:54.49 and Justin Soget in 13:54.53 as they all eased to the final.

" I ran from behind just to preserve some energy for the finals," said Kimeli. "I want to compete in the Olympic Games and make my country proud."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X