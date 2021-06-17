Kenya: Olympics Trials - Simiu, Kimeli Qualify for 5,000m Final At Kasarani

Daniel Simiu and Nicholas Kimeli set up an explosive 5,000m final when their won their respective semi-finals during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

Simiu took to the front at the initial stages if the 12.5-lap race to win in a fast time 13 minutes and 33.54 seconds.

Simiu beat Kenya's 5,000m representative at 2019 World Championships Jacob Krop and Samuel Chebolei in 13:35.82 and 13:36.67 as they all qualified for the final due Saturday.

"I wanted to run a fast race and I did that. The race was quite entertaining and I look forward to make the team," said Simiu.

Simiu said he was frustrated after missing the 2019 World Championships despite qualifying at the trials but I have managed to fulfil all the anti-doping requirements, " said Simiu.

Kimeli timed 13:54.45 beating Emmanuel Kiprop in 12:54.49 and Justin Soget in 13:54.53 as they all eased to the final.

" I ran from behind just to preserve some energy for the finals," said Kimeli. "I want to compete in the Olympic Games and make my country proud."