Egypt: El Gazzar - Govt Welcomes Saudi Investments in Different Fields

17 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar said there are major investment opportunities in Egypt in light of the current development boom witnessed in Egypt under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, asserting that the government welcomes Saudi investments in different fields.

The minister gave the remarks during a meeting on Thursday with Head of the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council Bandar bin Muhammad al Amri and a number of Saudi investors to discuss cooperation opportunities and outline available investment opportunities in Egypt.

Egyptian and Arab investors are being treated the same, Gazzar said.

Meanwhile, Amri asserted that there are directives from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud to the Saudi investors to expand their investments in Egypt.

We are ready to pump more money into the Egyptian market, Amri said, adding that an office affiliated with the council was inaugurated in Egypt to facilitate investments.

Amri expected more Saudi investments in the Egyptian market within the coming two years, adding that around 150 Saudi investors and businessmen are ready to invest in Egypt.

