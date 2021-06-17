Egypt: John Kerry - Egypt in Position to Lead in Renewable Energy Shift

17 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry asserted Egypt is already in a position which enables the country to lead in transition to renewable energy.

Egypt has chances for becoming the first country in solar and renewable energies worldwide, Kerry told reporters following talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the Foreign Ministry's HQ on Wednesday.

Kerry further said Egypt has been chosen to play host and chair an upcoming meeting of a UN conference for climate "COP 27" in 2022.

So the US is working together with Egypt as far as next steps are concerned, added Kerry.

He said he met with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad and Shoukry to discuss ways of promoting cooperation on the climate change file.

In statements after the talks, Shoukry reiterated Egypt's commitment to strategic partnership and cooperation with the US.

Climate change is a topic to build on to boost joint cooperation, said Shoukry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

