Nigeria: Bandits Storm Federal College in Kebbi, Abduct Students, Staff⁰

17 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The bandits came to the college on motorcycles reportedly entered the town from neighbouring Rijau forest in Niger State.

Armed bandits have abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi State, North-west Nigeria.

PRNigeria reported that aside the kidnap, the bandits gathered that the bandits shot security personnel during an exchange of gunfire.

The heavily armed bandits, who came on motorcycles, reportedly entered the town from the neighbouring Rijau forest in Niger State.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Nafiu Abubakar, the command's spokesperson, in the statement, said the police are in hot pursuit of the bandits.

While confirming the death of one policeman and kidnap of three teachers, he was however silent on the number or kidnapped students.

"A combined team of Police operatives is currently in hot pursuit of bandits who today, June 17, 2021 attacked the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

"The team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Anti-kidnapping and Counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals.

"The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, mni while condemning the attack which resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman and gunshot injury to one of the students has assured parents and guardians of students that the Command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers.

"Following the attack, three teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing," the statement read.

Niger State where the bandits came from has seen more frequent attacks from bandits recently despite heightened security measure in the area. The state shares boundaries with Kebbi state.

Also, Kaduna, Katsina , Zamfara and Sokoto States have also had a fair share of the attacks and kidnap by bandits.

The most recent is the abduction of 21 students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

The students of the private university in Kaduna State were abducted on April 20 after bandits invaded their hostels. Five of the abducted students were killed by the bandits

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X