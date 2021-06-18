Nigeria: Int'l Day of the African Child - Aisha Buhari Urges Stakeholders to Support Govt Efforts to Keep Schools Safe

Abuja — First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Buhari has said that stakeholders, especially parents should not leave the role of securing schools to avoid abduction of children to government alone.

Mrs. Buhari, who spoke yesterday at a special event organised by the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) to mark the 2021 International Day of the African Child in Abuja, said that doing so would not help the ugly situation.

"This day gives us the opportunity to mobilise our efforts for the sake of children's welfare, and promote children's rights to a wider audience.

"I appreciate the effort of the government to secure schools to avoid abductions of children, but I want to appeal to stakeholders not to leave this aspect to government alone," she said.

Quoting the African charter on the rights and welfare of the child, the First Lady added that parents and guardians had vital roles to play in raising children that will grow up to be better citizens and future leaders.

According to the President's wife, many children were affected by different types of assaults and abuses both at home and in public places.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Hajia Mairo Al-Makura, the Special Assistant to the President on African First Ladies Peace Mission, therefore, called on stakeholders to help children cope with the terrible effects of violence against them by setting up safe spaces and emergency educational initiatives.

"I urge all stakeholders to always make a difference as we all know that every child has the right to survive and thrive, especially in the face of violence," she added.

The First Lady also presented various prizes to children who emerged winners of essays, poetry, and art competition on the plight of the African child.

In her remarks, the Coordinator of AFLPM, Mrs. Betty Bassey, said the event was organized to salute the courage of the African child and invest attention in their course.

She said, "It is worthy to acknowledge the success, struggle, and sacrifice of the African child across the globe. We have witnessed the rise of the African child to positions of authority, just as we have as well seen the undeniable plight of the African child. However, the zeal and spirit of the African child endures and persists in its resolve to thrive."