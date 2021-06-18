Nigeria: Why Park Managers, Cell Phone Retailers Clashed in Ibadan

Some youth, aggrieved by the alleged unruly behaviour of the park managers, later marched to the Government House and the governor's office with the body of one of the victims allegedly killed in the crisis.

There was pandemonium around Iwo Road area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Wednesday evening as some park managers allegedly clashed with some cell phone retailers.

A witness said that one of the cell phone dealers had challenged the park managers, who are also members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), for blocking the main entrance of the shopping complex.

This was said to have allegedly angered the park managers, who hurriedly mobilised themselves, brandishing dangerous weapons, and unleashed mayhem on the cell phone retailers.

There is another account of what caused the violence - witnesses had told PREMIUM TIMES that a phone buyer who was allegedly duped and harassed by the dealers went away and returned with thugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a shopping complex was vandalised, while cell phones and their accessories, among other valuables, were destroyed in the process.

A witness, who requested not to be named, told NAN that one person was left dead, while many others sustained injuries.

NAN also reports that the crisis disrupted business activities in the area.

The shop owners hurriedly closed their shops to avoid looting of their goods, while others scampered for safety for fear of being attacked.

The crisis led to a chaotic traffic situation in the area, stretching from Iwo Road to Gbagi and Airport Road, as well as Agodi Gate and the Governor's Office at the State Secretariat.

Some youth, aggrieved by the alleged unruly behaviour of the park managers later marched to the Government House, Agodi Gate, and the governor's office with the body of one of the victims allegedly killed in the crisis.

The angry youth, who are mostly phone retailers, later in the evening stormed the governor's office and blocked the main gate to his office.

All efforts made by some aides of Governor Seyi Makinde to pacify the youth were unsuccessful as they, in their hundreds, insisted that they would not leave the entrance gate.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Sunday Odukoya; Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa; the Commissioner of Health, Bashir Bello and the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, Olushola Akande, made efforts to pacify the youth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The youth vowed that they would not leave unless they meet with the governor to brief him on what transpired at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, which led to death of one of them.

As the governor could not attend to them, they were shouting the name of Mukaila Lamidi, Chairman of the Park Management System Disciplinary Committee, accusing him of responsible for the killing.

They later left the gate when it was discovered that the governor had left the office through another gate.

The governor's aides later provided an ambulance that conveyed the lifeless body to the Ring Road State Hospital's morgue.

None of the governor's aides was ready to comment on the incident.

However, the deployment of security personnel to the Iwo Road was said to have restored relative peace to the area.

In another development, NAN recalls that no fewer than two persons allegedly lost their lives on Monday night, at Oremeji-Agugu area of Ibadan when members of the proscribed NURTW clashed.

When contacted, Olusegun Oluwole, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed that there was crisis at Iwo Road area of the state capital.

Mr Oluwole said the cause of the crisis could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, denied the report in a phone interview.

(NAN)