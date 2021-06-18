Nigeria: 127 Suspected Traffic Robbers Arrested in Lagos in Four Months - Police

The suspects were arrested in different parts of Lagos State.

At least 127 suspected traffic robbers were arrested in Lagos State between March and June this year, the police have said.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, said that the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state as part of the efforts of the Police command in combating traffic robbery.

Mr Adejobi said the Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu disclosed the figure on Thursday while briefing officers on the need to tackle the menace of traffic robbery.

"The Commissioner of Police, while giving the assurance today Thursday 17th June 2021, in his Ikeja office, confirmed the arrest of not less than One Hundred and Twenty Seven Suspected traffic robbers at various locations within Lagos State from March 2021 till date," the statement reads.

Mr Odumosu also kicked off combat training, musketry and range practice for police personnel in the command.

The police boss said the trained police operatives will be attached to the newly formed Anti Traffic Robbery Squad to tackle the menace of robbery in traffic in Lagos State.

The police boss assured Lagosians that robbery in traffic will soon fizzle out and become a history in the state because human and material resources are being deployed to tackle the menace headlong.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu donated crime-fighting equipment to the police and other security agencies.

Mr Sanwo-Olu donated 150 vehicles, four high-capacity troop carriers, 30 patrol cars, and two anti-riot water cannon vehicles to the police as part of efforts to strengthen security responses across the State.

The police boss said the recent donation of crime-fighting equipment and communication gadgets to the command will help intensify the fight against traffic and other crimes in the state.

More Traffic robbers

In a recent operation, officers of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS) arrested two suspected robbers along Ikorodu Road on Monday.

The suspects are Tunde Ramoni, 21, and Adepoju Samuel, 34. Mr Samuel was arrested while robbing a motorist with an unregistered motorcycle around Tipper area, Ketu, while Mr Ramoni was arrested at Ojota, the police said.

"During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Tunde Ramoni was once arrested with a gang of 'Pick Pocketers' in 2019 and was convicted to 6 months imprisonment," Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

In another operation, police operatives attached to Apapa Division arrested one Ibrahim Abiodun, 26, at Agbomalu, Apapa, on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson said he was arrested with two locally-made pistols, two live cartridges, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Mr Odumosu directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command's Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

He reiterated the command's zero tolerance for crimes, adding that the police tactical units will redouble their efforts in securing the state.