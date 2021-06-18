Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Okagbare, Adegoke Emerge As Nigeria's Fastest At National Trials

Okagbare's winning time would have been a new African record

Blessing Okagbare and Enoch Adegoke on Thursday put up lightning performances on the first day of action at the ongoing Nigeria national athletics trials ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The duo raced to impressive times to win the 100m women and men's races in stunning fashion at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Okagbare finished the women's race in a breathtaking time of 10.63 secs to win her eighth national title. Unfortunately, the excessive tailwind of +2.7 denied Okagbare's winning time from being recognised as a world-leading time, and a new African and national record.

Even the devil himself cannot ruin Today for me... .. My God is Too Faithful to fail.

- Blessing Okagbare MFR (@mountain214) June 17, 2021

Rosemary Chukwuma finished second behind Okagbare and slightly ahead of Grace Nwokocha who settled for the third spot.

For the men's race, Adegoke thought he had broken the 10 seconds barrier after emerging as the fastest in the men's keenly-contested final. The diminutive sprinter nonetheless ran a new personal best time of 10.00s (+1.2) which dwarfs the 10.05 qualification standard set for the Tokyo Olympics.

Adegoke has thus become the 12th Nigerian athlete to secure qualification after winning the men's 100m final.

Before the attention was shifted to the race tracks, the first event of the day was the Men and Women's 20km walk race which was won by national record holder Olude Fadekemi for the women while Gbenga Fatoyinbo won the men's event.

Action will continue on Friday where more athletes are expected to seal their qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.