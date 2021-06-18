Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 660 New Cases, 10.7% Positivity Rate

17 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate increased to 10.7 per cent from 9.1 per cent the previous day, the Ministry of Health has announced.

On Thursday, the country recorded 660 new Covid-19 cases, out of 6,176 samples tested in the past 24 hours. This has raised the number of declared infections to 177,282 while the cumulative tests conducted stands at 1,887,636.

From the cases 642 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. 360 are male and 300 female. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

In terms of County distribution; Siaya 123, Kisumu 102, Nairobi 78, Busia 68, Homa Bay 49, Mombasa 39, Kilifi 19, Nyamira 18, 2 Kakamega 17, Nakuru 13, Bungoma 13, Nyandarua 12, Bomet 12, Kisii 11, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu 11, Trans Nzoia 9, Vihiga 7, Migori 6, Garissa 5, Turkana 5, Baringo 4, Embu 4, Kiambu 3, Kitui 3, Murang'a 3, Kirinyaga 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, Marsabit 2, Nandi 2, Narok 1, Kwale 1, Nyeri 1, West Pokot 1 and Kajiado 1.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe 812 patients have recovered from the disease, 519 from various health facilities countrywide while 293 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care programme.

Total recoveries now stand at 122,018 of whom 88,479 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,539 are from various health facilities.

During the same period six patients succumbed to the disease with one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other five are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities now move to 3,434.

Mr Kagwe also noted that 1,059 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,812 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 89 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. Thirteen patients are on observation.

"Another 114 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units," Mr Kagwe said.

The CS further noted that a total of 1,164,161 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 992,418 while second doses are 171,743.

"The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 17.3 per cent with the majority being females at 56.4 per cent while males are at 43.6 per cent proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1 per cent," Kagwe added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X