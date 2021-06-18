Kenya: Olympic Trials - Epic Battle Expected in 800m as Favourites Reach Final

17 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi and Bernard Rotich

An explosive final awaits in the men's 800m final on Saturday after United States-based Emmanuel Korir and Michael Saruni easily won their respective semi-final races during the National Trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

Also to ease through to the final was the World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich, who finished seconds behind Korir in the first semi-final, returning 1:45.78 against 1:45.46.

As Rotich settled for bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Korir, for the second consecutive time, failed to reach the final despite being one of the favourites to win.

It's in Doha where Korir reached the final of men's 400m but finished sixth overall. He has since attained the Olympic qualifying standards.

"I will once again take a shot at the two races at the Olympics now that no one has qualified in 400m apart from me," said Korir, who expects a stiff battle on Saturday. "We have a strong field but I hope to prevail."

Saruni virtually jogged to the finish line in 1:44.96 beating Elias Ngeny to second place in 1:45.25, the second fastest in the semi-finals as Nicholas Kiplagat came in third in 1:45.31.

"I am more than ready and looking forward to a great final," said Saruni adding that he will discuss with his coach Paul Ereng to come up with a good strategy that will deliver victory. "I want to keep focus since Kenya trials are the hardest."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X