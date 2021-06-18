Kenya: Top Civil Servants Initiated Anglo Leasing Scam, Court Told

Former senior civil servants and a former Cabinet minister initiated the multi-billion shilling Anglo-Leasing scandal in collusion with proprietors of an overseas company, a Nairobi court heard on Thursday.

Mr John Maingi Kiilu, a retired Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigator said that letters by former head of debt management David Onyonka, former Permanent Secretaries Dave Mwangi (Security) and Joseph Mbui Magari (Finance) to InfoTalent Limited over the Kenya e-cops security project, resulted to the scam.

Mr Kiilu said the correspondences authored by the three former PSs and the late former Cabinet Minister David Mwiraria authorised the payment of Euros 5,286,964 to Infotalent.

Mr Kiilu, the 50th prosecution witness, said Mr Mwangi wrote to a former Commissioner of Police Edwin Nyaseda over the e-cops security project.

e-Cops security project

Testifying before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Mr Kiilu said Mr Mwangi's letter to Mr Nyaseda over the e-cops security project initiated what would become the Anglo-Leasing scandal.

Mr Kiilu was testifying in a case where businessmen Deepak Kamani, Rashmi Kamani and Chemanlal Kamani of Infotalent Limited and former Finance minister Mwiraria and the three former top civil servants are accused of conspiracy to defraud the government Euros 59,688,250.

The witness produced in court over 70 correspondences which were subjected to forensic examination by EACC and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) experts.

"I forwarded correspondence authored by former PSs and former Finance Minister the late David Mwiraria to the DCI for forensic examination," Mr Kiilu said.

Mr Kiilu told the court that he flew to Miami, United States of America to interrogate a career banker, Mr Bradley Birkenfeld associated with Infotalent of the Kamani's over the Anglo-leasing e-cops project.

"Mr Birkenfeld was turned into a state witness after charges against him were withdrawn," Mr Kiilu told the court.

Fraud

The documents were sent to DCI offices on September 15, 2014. Mr Kiilu told the court: "I concluded that the letters authored by the former senior civil servants were the basis of this fraud in collusion with InfoTalent Company."

He said he recovered correspondences signed by a former Attorney-General Amos Wako to Mr Mwiraria among others.

In the case Infotalent Limited and the Kamanis are charged with fraudulent acquisition of Euros 3,500,266 on April 21 2004. The company and the businessmen are also charged with acquiring Euros 1,786,898 paid by the government without delivery of financing services.

Mwiraria, former PSs Dave Mwangi, Joseph Magari and former debt administrator David Onyonka are charged with abuse of office. Hearing continues on September 2, 2021.