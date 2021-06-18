Angola: Girabola 2021 - Crespo Goal Gives Victory to Santa Rita Over Académica

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Santa Rita de Cassia beat 1-0 Academica do Lobito in the 20th round of the national first division football championship thanks to a goal scored by the defender Crespo.

With this win Santa Rita climb to 12th position with 24 points, while Academica do Lobito are eighth placed with 29 points of the championship led by Petro de Luanda with 54 pts.

Sagrada Esperança with 52 pts are the runners followed by 1º de Agosto third placed with 51points.

In the last three positions (relegation zone) are Cuando Cubango FC, 14th with 22 points, Baixa de Cassanje (15th with 21 pts and Ferrovia do Huambo, 16th with 10 points.

