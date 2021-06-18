Angola: Etihad Airways Prepares Connection With Angola

Luanda — Etihad Airways will soon operate the Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)/Luanda/Abu Dhabi route, the Arab country's ambassador to Angola, Khalid Salem Ali Bin Almheiri said Thursday.

The diplomat from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was speaking to the press, after a meeting with the Speaker of the Angolan Parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The ambassador said that the two countries had initialled an agreement in the field of Civil Aviation, allowing Etihad Airways to fly directly from Abu Dhabi to Luanda soon.

Etihad Airways is the national airline of the UAE, with its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. It was founded in 2003 by Crown Prince Sheikh Caliph Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world.

Strengthening cooperation in the field of trade

Khalid Salem Ali Bin Almheiri also said he had discussed with his interlocutor the bilateral agreements that will revive trade between the two countries.

According to the diplomat, the interest in the relationship between the two countries is mutual and the parties are working to further strengthen cooperation.

"We work with Angola in several areas. We already have diplomatic representatives in each of the countries. We cooperate in the areas of agriculture and in the branch of the economy," he stressed.

Angola invited to the Parliament of Tolerance and Peace

The United Arab Emirates invited the Republic of Angola to be a member of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

The invitation was formulated by the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Angola during the meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

"We invite Angola to be a member of that Parliament. We will soon have (...) a participant from the Angolan Parliament in the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace," he augured.

The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace is made up of representatives from 54 countries.

It was founded in 2017 with the aim of contributing to the promotion of a culture of tolerance among peoples and Nations of the world.

Angola opened a diplomatic representation in the UAE in 2004, through a consulate general, which became an embassy four years later.

Angola and the UAE are members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and initialled two agreements in June 2015, one on economic and technical cooperation and the other on the creation of the bilateral joint commission.

The two countries cooperate in the areas of oil, gas and agriculture, among others.