Angola: EU Confirms Participation in Luanda Biennale

17 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ambassador of the European Union in Angola, Jeannette Seppen, confirmed Wednesday, the presence of the European Union, with a high-level representation, in the 2nd edition of the Biennial of Luanda 2021, which will focus on the theme of peace.

The diplomat made this statement to the press, at the end of an audience granted by the Coordinator of the Biennale's Management Committee, Ambassador Diekumpuna Sita José, with whom she discussed issues related to the conditions that are being created by Angola, to host the event, next October.

He was pleased with the information received during the audience, and expressed full willingness to cooperate to ensure that the European Union can have a high-level representation, during the Biennale of Luanda 2021, which will focus on the theme of peace, a very important issue that links the peoples of Angola, Africa and the European Union.

The Luanda Biennial - Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace in Africa is a joint initiative of the African Union/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Government of Angola and this year is being held under the theme "Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers to Build the Africa we want", whose aim is to strengthen the Pan-African Movement for a culture of peace and non-violence.

The meeting was attended by the UNESCO Director in Angola and International Coordinator of the Luanda Biennale, Enzo Fazzino.

