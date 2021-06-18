Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Kaunda, Says Ex-Zambian Leader, One of the Loudest Voices for Africa's Liberation

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has described Zambia's founding father and independence nationalist, Dr Kenneth Kaunda as "one of the greatest African and world leaders of all time who loved his country and people profoundly." Reacting to Kaunda's death at the age of 97, the President, in a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said "I have received his passing with great shock because I knew his contributions to the development of not only Zambia but also Africa at large."

According to President Buhari, "we can't forget in a hurry how Kaunda gave shelter to anti-apartheid freedom fighters from South Africa and from former Rhodesia."

He noted that "the late Kaunda was one of the loudest voices for the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism and he did so with passion and sincerity. It is impossible to reflect on Kaunda's legacy without acknowledging his selflessness and passion for service."

President Buhari extended his condolences and that of the nation to the family, the government and people of Zambia over Kaunda's death.