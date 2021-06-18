Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Kaunda, Says Ex-Zambian Leader, One of the Loudest Voices for Africa's Liberation

17 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has described Zambia's founding father and independence nationalist, Dr Kenneth Kaunda as "one of the greatest African and world leaders of all time who loved his country and people profoundly." Reacting to Kaunda's death at the age of 97, the President, in a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said "I have received his passing with great shock because I knew his contributions to the development of not only Zambia but also Africa at large."

According to President Buhari, "we can't forget in a hurry how Kaunda gave shelter to anti-apartheid freedom fighters from South Africa and from former Rhodesia."

He noted that "the late Kaunda was one of the loudest voices for the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism and he did so with passion and sincerity. It is impossible to reflect on Kaunda's legacy without acknowledging his selflessness and passion for service."

President Buhari extended his condolences and that of the nation to the family, the government and people of Zambia over Kaunda's death.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X