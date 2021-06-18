Tanzania: Investigations Into James Rugemalira's Case Not Complete, Says State

Dar es Salaam — Businessman James Rugemalira will have to spend more time in remand prison after prosecution on Thursday June 17 claimed investigation into economic sabotage case number 27/2017, has not been completed.

Rugemalira who is also is the Director of VIP Engineering and Marketing Company and former IPTL lawyer Joseph Makandege face 12 charges, including money laundering.

Senior state attorney, Wankyo Simon told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court's Resident Magistrate, Huruma Shaidi, when the case was called for mention.

"The investigation into this case has not yet been completed so we are requesting another date for mention" claimed attorney Simon.

The case was adjourned until July when it will come up for mention.

The two were remanded in custody since charges of economic sabotage has no bail.