Africa: Kenneth Kaunda - a Great Son of Africa Who Fought for Independence

Evan Schneider / UN Photo
Kenneth Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, at a ceremony marking the fortieth anniversary of Africa Day in New York in 2003.
17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Olusegun Obasanjo

The demise of President Kenneth Kaunda at the grand old age of 97 brings to an end the pioneers and forefathers who led the struggles for the decolonisation of Africa and received the instrument of independence.

Olusegun Obasanjo is a former president of Nigeria and chair of the Brenthurst Foundation

Tonight, I was welcomed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by the sad news of the death of the first president of the Republic of Zambia and a founding father of the nation, His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

In this moment of great loss to Zambians and indeed all Africans, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Kaunda family, President Edgar Lungu, and the government and people of the Republic of Zambia.

From left: Dr Oscar Dhlomo, Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda and former ANC leader Oliver Tambo in Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger)

The demise of President Kaunda at the grand old age of 97 years brings to an end the pioneers and forefathers who led the struggles for the decolonisation of the African continent and received the instrument of independence.

Let all Africans and friends of Africa take solace in the knowledge that President Kaunda has...

X