Zambia: President Mourns Passing of Liberation Giant President Kenneth "KK" Kaunda of the Republic of Zambia

Evan Schneider / UN Photo
Kenneth Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, at a ceremony marking the fortieth anniversary of Africa Day in New York in 2003.
18 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with great sadness of the passing of Kenneth "KK" Kaunda, Founding President of a post-colonial Republic of Zambia and unwavering champion of South Africa's own liberation .

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa extends his condolences to the Kaunda Family and the government and people of the Republic of Zambia.

President Kaunda passed away on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97.

In remembrance of this great leader the South African Government has declared a period of mourning for 10 days with immediate effect.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at all flag stations.

Paying tribute to the fallen leader, President Ramaphosa said:

"This evening we bow our heads in grief at the passing of a beloved and rightfully revered father of African independence and unity - President Kenneth "KK" Kaunda.

"We are united in our sadness with the Kaunda family and the government and people of the Republic of Zambia.

"We are united in our sadness with the people of our region and continent, to whom Kenneth Kaunda's leadership was a source of inspiration and resilience.

"President Kaunda dedicated his 97 long years to the liberation and service of the people of Zambia.

"He devoted himself and the Zambian people to supporting liberation movements around our region in their quest for independence and freedom.

"Steadfast against the intimidation of the apartheid state, he offered Lusaka as the headquarters of the African National Congress in exile.

"Under his leadership, Zambia provided refuge, care and support to liberation fighters who had been forced to flee the countries of their birth.

"He stood alongside the people of South Africa at the time of our greatest need and was unwavering in his desire for the achievement of our freedom.

"It was in honour of this remarkable contribution that the South African government bestowed on President Kaunda the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in 2002.

"Kenneth Kaunda was a pioneering champion of a decolonised, united and prosperous Africa. He represented his country and continent with distinction on global platforms.

"Today we recommit ourselves to building the Africa of KK's vision - an Africa of peace, justice, prosperity and innovation.

"President Kaunda was at our side to comfort us when we lost our leaders.

"We remember his moving tribute as we laid Madiba to rest in Qunu.

"Today, we place ourselves alongside Kenneth Kaunda's family and the Zambian nation as they mourn this deep loss.

"As the South African nation, we will never be able to repay the debt of gratitude that we owe to President Kaunda.

"Nor will we ever forget that it was with the help of this extraordinary leader's care and solidarity that our freedom and our democracy was won.

"May his soul rest in peace."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X