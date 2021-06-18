Uganda - Liberia Bilaterals Relationship to Promote Trade, Says VP Jewel Taylor

17 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Adude

The Vice President of Liberia Ms Jewel Cianeh Taylor has said bilateral relationships between Uganda and Liberia will promote trade, industrialization and infrastructural development between the two countries.

"With the ideas, innovation, creativity of the team, I believe Joadah consult Africa has been one of the premier companies that provide housing and industry and as the president (Museveni) said we must think beyond ourselves to innovating, building to make Africa what we want it to be," she said.

Ms Taylor made the remarks while addressing journalists after opening the Joadah Consult house following a meeting with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe on Tuesday.

Ms Taylor who is in the country to explore business opportunities between the two countries said she requested Mr Museveni to allow Uganda Airlines to start operating in Liberia too in order to promote trade between the two countries.

"This is a new beginning for a Uganda -Liberia relationship," Ms Taylor who later on toured Namanve Business Park, said.

The managing Director Joadah consult Mr Joel Aita said the company recently signed an agreement with the Liberian government to build ten thousand low cost housing in Liberia after an exploration visit at the invitation of the Vice President of Liberia HE Jewel Taylor.

"In return we Joadah consults also invited the Vice President for a bench marking visit to Uganda and also to carry out the commissioning of the Headquarters in Entebbe and as to carry out bilateral discussions with the head of state President Yoweri Museveni" he said.

During the meeting at statehouse Entebbe, president Museveni urged the Liberian government to add value in the iron ore that's is produced in billion tones instead of exporting raw iron ore that which will enable Liberia industrialise the country and only export the finished product across Africa.

The Commissioner for External trade at the Ministry of Trade Industry and cooperatives, Mr Emmanuel Mutahunga, said bilateral trade agreements between the two countries will open up market opportunities for the two countries especially the private sector players.

"Market opening does not particularly target one or two products, essentially when we are doing it between countries, we do it from the regulatory macro business perspective to help open up business opportunities and exploit them to become readily available for sector players" he said.

"The market opportunities will ease trade flow for the business communities, in terms of regulations and where you need infrastructure to be put in place you also agree on mechanism to do that and other logistical agreements," he added.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X