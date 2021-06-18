Namibia: Nta Opens N$6 Million Agri Training Campus

Shoki Kandjimi

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) with the support of GIZ Namibia on Tuesday inaugurated an agricultural, technical and vocational education and training (Agri-TVET) campus at the Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC).

The agricultural, technical and training component was constructed at a cost of N$6.1 million. A similar campus was also established at the Zambezi VTC in Katima Mulilo due to its proximity to the Zambezi River and fertile soil in the area. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, higher education deputy minister Verno Kauaria said government remains committed in its quest for job creation and its promotion for technical skills amongst young people.

"Today serves as a demonstration of our country's commitment to a robust and industry-driven domestic job creation agenda. Not only do our proceedings today serve as a validation of the importance we assign to the establishment of a vibrant technical and vocational education and training sector, at the same time it underscores the value we attach to the development of technical skills in the agriculture sector," she noted.

Kauaria further underscored the role Agri-TVET programmes play in training individuals for a wide range of agricultural jobs and projects. "Agri-TVET has the potential to respond to the current needs of both

employers and employees in the changing field of agriculture, and the combination of agricultural value chain growth and workforce development can provide a myriad of opportunities," Kauaria said.

The project has trained about 70 students in the areas of crop production, horticulture and farm machinery and infrastructure since its inception in 2017. According to the NTA, the programmes have been recognised as priority as they are geared to contributing to Namibia's national development goals of NDP 5 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan II.

Tobias Nambala, the general manager for regulations at the NTA, viewed the inauguration of the Agri-TVET campus as a milestone for them, saying it will continue to create more training opportunities for young people aspiring to enter the technical vocation and training stream.

"As custodians of this important sector, the NTA appreciates that it needs to do much more - not only in generating more Agri-TVET opportunities - but in attracting the youth to consider Agri-TVET courses as well. We will continue to embrace this responsibility.

TVET is what will empower our young people," Nambala stated. He thus urged the agricultural fraternity to fully support the Rundu Agri-TVET campus, and to take ownership of the training facility