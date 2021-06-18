Namibia: Bank Windhoek to Host Second Online Agriculture Series

17 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Bank Windhoek will host its second Online Agriculture Series next Wednesday and Thursday, 23-24 June. Themed 'Innovation and Trends that will shape the future of Agriculture', the series will be broadcast live on the bank's Facebook and YouTube social media platforms.

The bank windhoek agriculture series allows experts in their field to share their knowledge with those in the agriculture sector, and interested parties to contribute to the sector's commitment and drive. The four-part series engages the public on agricultural innovation, maximising production, improving crop yields with minimal water usage, and understanding the current agricultural economics and megatrends.

Bank Windhoek's executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services Jacquiline Pack said the bank understands the importance of promoting and supporting the agriculture sector.

"The agriculture sector is a pivotal stakeholder for Bank Windhoek, and a key sector to the country," she added.

Namibia's agricultural sector contributes about 5% to the gross domestic product (GDP), and sustains some 70% of the population.

Expert speakers lined up

The series will feature economic advisor to the Namibian President, James Mnyupe, who will speak alongside Bank Windhoek's sustainable investments and deal origination manager, Ruan Bestbier. Zambia's fisheries, aquaculture and environmental consultant Adrian Piers will share insights for establishing viable aquaponics businesses in Namibia. Senior agricultural economics lecturer at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and agribusiness management specialist Salomo Mbai will highlight the agricultural economic overview.

Pack said as a connector of positive change and a responsible corporate citizen, the bank believes in driving progress in the communities in which it operates. "The agriculture sector is the biggest employer, constituting about 24% of the labour force. Bank Windhoek also sees rising small and medium enterprises in the agriculture sector. It is thus important to engage and support these sustainable businesses and the sector as a whole," she noted.

