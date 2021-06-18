Tanzania: President Samia Mourns Fallen Keneth Kaunda

Kenneth Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, at a ceremony marking the fortieth anniversary of Africa Day in New York in 2003.

Tanzania's President Samia Hassan Suluhu has joined other African leaders in mourning the fallen Zambia first President, Kenneth Kaunda, who passed away on the 17th of June, this year.

The Head of State posted on her twitter official account on Thursday saying the Africa has lost a true patriot who fought for liberation of the continent.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing on of the First President of Zambia, H.E Kenneth Kaunda.

"Africa has lost a liberation fighter, patriot and true Pan-Africanist. My condolences to President @EdgarCLungu, the berieved family and all Zambians. May his soul rest in peace! Amen" President Samia tweeted.

Kaunda who has died at the age of 97 was undergoing treatments for Pneumonia at the Maina Soko Medical Centre, a military hospital in Lusaka.

The fallen president was Zambia's founding president who led his country for 27 years and championed Africa's struggles against apartheid and HIV/AIDS.