Namibian Politicians Remember Kaunda

Kenneth Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, at a ceremony marking the fortieth anniversary of Africa Day in New York in 2003.

ZAMBIA'S first president, Kenneth Kaunda, died on Thursday at the age of 97.

Namibian politicians remembered Kaunda as a colossus of a leader who united Africa and southern Africa in particular.

The Namibian Presidency, through State House secretary Alfredo Hengari, said Africa has lost a giant.

"Kenneth Kaunda, KK, as we affectionately called him, was generous, affable, and above all resolute in his commitment to freedom for southern Africa. We have lost him," Hengari said.

However, the Presidency said Africans, and Namibians in particular, will be eternally grateful for Kaunda's stellar contributions to freedom.

"On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend condolences to his children, the family and the fraternal people of the Republic of Zambia. Rest in peace, KK," he said.

Former prime minister Nahas Angula said he was inspired by Kaunda's philosophy of the common man.

"Doctor Kuanda formed the character of liberals and that of the common man. He showed us what it meant to be elected as a public servant that could be trusted," he said.

According to Angula, Kaunda was dedicated to educating Africans to equip them with the knowledge to liberate the continent.

"He opened up education possibilities for southern African refugees and freedom fighters. He opened Nkumbi International College, where I went to get further education," he said.

Angula urged all southern Africans to recognise Kaunda's contributions and his humility.

President of the Popular Democratic Movement McHenry Venaani said Kaunda had the ability to speak to all sides of the liberation movement in Namibia.

"We remember Kaunda as someone who wanted the best for this country and who consolidated African unity," Venaani said.

Kaunda served as the first president of Zambia from 1964 to 1991.