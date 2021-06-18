Cameroon: Akwaya - IDPs Receive Presidential Largesse

17 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Handing over the consignment of gifts, the Divisional Officer for Akwaya Subdivision, Augustine Ewe Mbua, urged the them to embrace peace.

Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Akwaya Subdivision, Manyu Division of the South West Region have benefitted from President Paul Biya's package of humanitarian assistance. The gesture is the second consignment of the Head of State's relief package to the IDPs.

The exercise that took place recently at the esplanade of the Sub Divisional office was presided at by the Divisional Officer, Augustine Ewe Mbua, in the presence of the Mayor of Akwaya Council, Ekwalle Martin Ekwalle, traditional, religious and administrative authorities.

The items distributed include; iron beds of family sizes, mattresses, blankets, toilet papers, kitchen utensils, buckets, cartons of soap, groundnut oil and rice, amongst others. All these was geared towards improving the living conditions of the people who have been greatly affected by the socio-political crisis in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon.

The DO of Akwaya Subdivision used the occasion to talk on the reconstruction plan which could only be effective if peace returns to the area. "The quest for peace in the Subdivision has witnessed the creation of an adhoc committee to strategize the return of the refugees from neighbouring Nigeria and also to strengthen the civilian-military relationship," he stated.

The DO said despite the damages caused by the crisis, government has not relented efforts in developing Akwaya, quoting the reconstruction of the three bridges by the 6th Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) which was allegedly destroyed by the separatist fighters and the grading of some earth roads in the area amongst other things.

For his part, the Mayor of Akwaya Council, Ekwalle Martin Ekwalle, thanked the population for their loyalty to the State institutions and urged them to continue with the spirit of collaboration and peace which remains pivotal in the development of any municipality. The Mayor cited some council projects which if realized will go a long way to disenclave the Subdivision.

Mayor Ekwalle said though the needs of the people are far reaching and overwhelming, the Presidential largesse would enable them reconstitute their lives once more.

