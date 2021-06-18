Africa Women's Handball Cup - Enthusiasm Surrounds Competition

Every day many fans are seen around the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex seeking for an opportunity to get in and watch the encounters.

The ongoing Senior Africa Women's Handball Cup has been a point of attraction since the kick off of the competition last June 8, 2021. Every day, many fans are seen around the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex seeking for an opportunity to get in and watch the encounters. Jean Pierre O., a Yaounde inhabitant, said he loves handball and cannot stay at home to watch the game especially as Cameroon is hosting the competition.

Prior to the start of the competition, many supporters rush to the sports complex early in order not miss any of the games. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the number of spectators entering the sports complex is limited. This notwithstanding, fans throng the premises every day hoping to enter the competition venue and cheer their team to victory. The climax was during the match between the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon and the DR Congo on June 11, 2021 when a huge crowd filled the stands to cheer the players.

However, the African Confederation of Handball (CAHB) has restricted to ten per cent of the capacity of the Multipurpose Sports Complex, the spectators during matches of the 24th Senior Women's AFCON. In a letter from CAHB, the institution reminded Cameroon of the need to respect the number of spectators in the stands estimated at more than 1,000 during the Cameroon vs DR Congo match of June 12, 2021; the need to respect the red zone between the "bubble zone" and the "out-of-bubble zone", distancing in the stands and respect for emergency exits. According to the statement only the public with an invitation card will now be admitted to the matches.